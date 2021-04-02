Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) President Ryan Paul Barretto Sells 5,600 Shares

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total value of $331,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Ryan Paul Barretto also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 1st, Ryan Paul Barretto sold 25,600 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.11, for a total value of $1,820,416.00.

On Monday, February 1st, Ryan Paul Barretto sold 20,600 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.19, for a total value of $1,322,314.00.

On Monday, January 4th, Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total value of $261,240.00.

Shares of Sprout Social stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $58.28. The company had a trading volume of 377,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,558. Sprout Social, Inc. has a one year low of $11.90 and a one year high of $82.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.24. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion and a PE ratio of -36.20.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $37.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.87 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPT. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Sprout Social during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sprout Social during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Sprout Social during the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Sprout Social by 4,410.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 4,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Sprout Social during the fourth quarter valued at about $220,000. 77.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on SPT shares. BTIG Research increased their price target on Sprout Social from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Sprout Social from $53.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on Sprout Social from $55.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Sprout Social from $52.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Sprout Social from $50.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sprout Social has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.11.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

