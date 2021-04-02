Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) CEO Jack Dorsey Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.26, for a total transaction of $21,026,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jack Dorsey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 22nd, Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.29, for a total value of $22,429,000.00.

On Monday, March 8th, Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.22, for a total transaction of $21,522,000.00.

On Monday, February 8th, Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.61, for a total transaction of $24,961,000.00.

On Monday, January 25th, Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.81, for a total value of $22,281,000.00.

On Tuesday, January 19th, Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of Square stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.88, for a total transaction of $22,788,000.00.

On Monday, January 11th, Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of Square stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.87, for a total transaction of $22,987,000.00.

NYSE:SQ opened at $229.51 on Friday. Square, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.33 and a 1 year high of $283.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $239.14 and a 200-day moving average of $209.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of $104.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 364.31, a PEG ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. Square had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a net margin of 4.05%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 139.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SQ shares. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Square from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Truist lifted their target price on Square from $300.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Square from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Square from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Square from $203.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.86.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its position in Square by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 8,785,371 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,428,062,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057,920 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Square by 33,045.6% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,594,646 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,870,539,000 after buying an additional 8,568,716 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Square during the fourth quarter valued at $597,618,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Square by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,482,612 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $540,316,000 after buying an additional 112,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Square by 108.1% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,927,393 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $313,298,000 after buying an additional 1,001,127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

