Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $2.27 Million Holdings in KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lessened its holdings in KB Home (NYSE:KBH) by 70.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,741 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 159,068 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.07% of KB Home worth $2,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KBH. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in KB Home by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 99,964 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,838,000 after acquiring an additional 3,778 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of KB Home in the third quarter worth $241,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of KB Home by 58.7% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 762,265 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,264,000 after purchasing an additional 281,818 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of KB Home by 14.0% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 11,798 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in KB Home by 37.5% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,013 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 4,910 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on KB Home from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Seaport Global Securities lowered KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on KB Home from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on KB Home from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Wedbush raised KB Home from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.35.

NYSE:KBH opened at $47.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 5.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.28 and its 200 day moving average is $38.47. KB Home has a 52-week low of $15.37 and a 52-week high of $47.89.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. KB Home had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 7.08%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Equities analysts predict that KB Home will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 4th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 3rd. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.17%.

In related news, CAO William R. Hollinger sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.05, for a total transaction of $2,202,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 113,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,020,995.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO William R. Hollinger sold 82,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.46, for a total value of $3,509,361.46. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 213,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,085,760.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 233,756 shares of company stock valued at $10,221,364. Company insiders own 5.36% of the company’s stock.

KB Home Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

