Squarepoint Ops LLC Lowers Holdings in Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO)

Squarepoint Ops LLC decreased its holdings in Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) by 40.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 127,369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 85,253 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Veeco Instruments were worth $2,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VECO. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Veeco Instruments by 4.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 46,775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 2.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 110,227 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 8.2% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 20,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 15.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 50,554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 6,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RK Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 18.6% during the third quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 549,598 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,414,000 after purchasing an additional 85,998 shares in the last quarter. 98.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veeco Instruments stock opened at $21.59 on Friday. Veeco Instruments Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.91 and a 52 week high of $23.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -25.10 and a beta of 1.42.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. Veeco Instruments had a negative net margin of 9.61% and a positive return on equity of 5.05%. The business had revenue of $138.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.27 million. On average, research analysts expect that Veeco Instruments Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VECO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veeco Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Veeco Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.57.

Veeco Instruments Company Profile

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. It offers ion beam deposition and etch systems, laser annealing systems, metal organic chemical vapor deposition systems, packaging lithography equipment; single wafer wet etch and clean systems; molecular beam epitaxy systems; and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems.

