Squarepoint Ops LLC Makes New Investment in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 70,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,368,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH bought a new stake in shares of Vontier during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,819,000. Sky Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Vontier during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in Vontier during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vontier during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,175,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in Vontier during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,349,000. 6.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VNT opened at $31.08 on Friday. Vontier Co. has a 12 month low of $26.36 and a 12 month high of $39.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.75.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $815.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.90 million. Analysts forecast that Vontier Co. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VNT. Argus began coverage on shares of Vontier in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Vontier in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vontier currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.83.

Vontier Company Profile

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

