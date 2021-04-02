Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 170,894 Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Squarepoint Ops LLC reduced its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) by 74.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,093 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 170,894 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $2,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 323.1% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 98,296 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,111,000 after purchasing an additional 75,061 shares during the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI grew its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 312,951 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,088,000 after buying an additional 18,669 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 110,115 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,605,000 after buying an additional 10,488 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,783,710 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $325,515,000 after buying an additional 1,842,716 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 90.8% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 404,960 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,936,000 after buying an additional 192,737 shares during the period. 86.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on KNX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Knight-Swift Transportation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (down from $56.00) on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Knight Equity upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.90.

Shares of NYSE KNX opened at $48.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.26. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $29.31 and a one year high of $49.46. The firm has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.19.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.03. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 7.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.75%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Gary J. Knight sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $2,450,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,965. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

