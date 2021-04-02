Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 34,946 Shares of Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) by 45.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,946 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Oak Street Health were worth $2,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Oak Street Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Oak Street Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 69.9% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oak Street Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Oak Street Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $238,000. 66.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Oak Street Health from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Oak Street Health from $59.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.92.

In other Oak Street Health news, Director General Atlantic Llc sold 7,429,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total transaction of $402,527,763.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Robert Guenthner sold 5,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.82, for a total value of $329,449.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 560,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,288,449.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,453,061 shares of company stock worth $403,833,758. 5.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE OSH opened at $56.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.46. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.11 and a 12-month high of $66.31.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $248.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.79 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oak Street Health Company Profile

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

