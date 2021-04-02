Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 5,770 Shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Squarepoint Ops LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,614 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 5,770 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $2,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,405,902 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $483,013,000 after buying an additional 204,321 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,441,759 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $420,132,000 after buying an additional 86,833 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,420,364 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $92,636,000 after buying an additional 63,285 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 879,225 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $57,343,000 after buying an additional 13,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 819,094 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $53,420,000 after buying an additional 15,101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

GMED has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Globus Medical from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Globus Medical from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Globus Medical from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on Globus Medical from $72.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Globus Medical from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.75.

Shares of GMED stock opened at $61.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.23, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.75 and a 200-day moving average of $59.67. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.12 and a 1-year high of $68.24.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The medical device company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $233.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.25 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 12.36%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Globus Medical Company Profile

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Its offers spine products, such as consists of traditional fusion implants, such as pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies, such as dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products, comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

