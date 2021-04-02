Stagecoach Group (LON:SGC) Given Buy Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their buy rating on shares of Stagecoach Group (LON:SGC) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 98 ($1.28) price target on the stock.

Separately, Liberum Capital increased their price target on shares of Stagecoach Group from GBX 100 ($1.31) to GBX 125 ($1.63) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Stagecoach Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 86.38 ($1.13).

SGC stock opened at GBX 101.20 ($1.32) on Monday. Stagecoach Group has a 12-month low of GBX 32.28 ($0.42) and a 12-month high of GBX 104.70 ($1.37). The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,055.69. The company has a market cap of £557.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 93.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 67.97.

In other Stagecoach Group news, insider Ray O’Toole purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 75 ($0.98) per share, for a total transaction of £2,250 ($2,939.64). In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 9,000 shares of company stock worth $765,000.

Stagecoach Group Company Profile

Stagecoach Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides public transportation services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: UK Bus (Regional Operations), UK Bus (London), and UK Rail. The company offers bus, coach, rail, and tram services. It operates city buses primarily in Liverpool, Newcastle, Hull, Manchester, Oxford, Sheffield, Cambridge, and Exeter through a fleet of approximately 7,100 buses and coaches; inter-urban services linking major towns within its regional operating areas, as well as megabus.com, an inter-city coach service; and buses from 10 depots with a fleet of approximately 1,150 buses serving routes in and around east and south-east London.

