Stephens Boosts Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Price Target to $58.00

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) had its target price increased by Stephens from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the bank’s stock.

ZION has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist upped their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $50.00 to $625.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $45.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Argus upped their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $40.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, DA Davidson cut Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zions Bancorporation, National Association currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $76.26.

NASDAQ:ZION opened at $55.41 on Tuesday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12 month low of $24.41 and a 12 month high of $60.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.63.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.64. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 14.58%. The company had revenue of $723.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.41%.

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, EVP Michael Morris sold 8,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.68, for a total transaction of $468,063.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,460,303.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Schreiber sold 35,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.95, for a total value of $1,584,532.45. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,129,416.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 169,349 shares of company stock worth $8,242,881 in the last three months. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the fourth quarter worth about $4,344,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the fourth quarter worth about $84,495,000. Interval Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the fourth quarter worth about $944,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 339,837 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,762,000 after buying an additional 5,515 shares during the period. Finally, UMA Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,829 shares of the bank’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the period. 86.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

