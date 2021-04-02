Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 147,408 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 3,874,983 shares.The stock last traded at $23.14 and had previously closed at $23.39.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sterling Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Hovde Group upgraded Sterling Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Sterling Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Sterling Bancorp from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Sterling Bancorp from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.57.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $256.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.27 million. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.83% and a net margin of 21.32%. Sterling Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Sterling Bancorp will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Sterling Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 13.53%.

In other Sterling Bancorp news, insider Thomas X. Geisel sold 8,452 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.72, for a total transaction of $192,029.44. Also, insider Javier L. Evan sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.84, for a total value of $71,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $646,159.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.24% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Bancorp

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, time, and interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and mortgage escrow funds.

