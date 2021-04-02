Stifel Financial Corp Cuts Holdings in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Stifel Financial Corp decreased its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,229 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,788 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $2,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 131.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,129 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,013,000 after purchasing an additional 31,919 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $392,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 211,495 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $14,384,000 after purchasing an additional 28,288 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 160.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 62,917 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,409,000 after purchasing an additional 38,792 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 40,874 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,795,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Affiliated Managers Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Citigroup raised Affiliated Managers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $108.50 to $172.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $120.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Affiliated Managers Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.29.

In related news, CEO Jay C. Horgen acquired 4,000 shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $136.23 per share, with a total value of $544,920.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,026 shares in the company, valued at $18,530,821.98. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Reuben Jeffery III acquired 2,500 shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $145.53 per share, with a total value of $363,825.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 17,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,546,775. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE AMG opened at $152.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 65.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.44. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.32 and a 52-week high of $153.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $144.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.30.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $4.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $555.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.38 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 5.37%. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 12.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.28%.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

