Stifel Financial Corp Grows Stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) by 168.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 121,073 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,000 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $2,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAVE. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $18,033,000. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 81.0% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,583,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,593,000 after acquiring an additional 708,597 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 442.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 607,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,878,000 after acquiring an additional 495,279 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the fourth quarter worth $8,558,000. Finally, Frisch Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the fourth quarter worth $4,787,000.

Shares of BATS:PAVE opened at $25.23 on Friday. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 52-week low of $13.80 and a 52-week high of $17.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.66 and a 200 day moving average of $20.81.

