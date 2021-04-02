Stifel Financial Corp Purchases 282 Shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,049 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF were worth $2,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 15.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 94,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,302,000 after buying an additional 12,764 shares during the period. Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $190,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,025,000 after buying an additional 2,881 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 82,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,628,000 after purchasing an additional 17,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF in the 4th quarter worth $247,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PSI opened at $126.15 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.91. Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF has a 1-year low of $50.60 and a 1-year high of $130.45.

Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Semiconductors Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Semiconductors Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

