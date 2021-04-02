Stifel Financial Corp Purchases 5,189 Shares of Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) by 15.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,919 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,189 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Redfin were worth $2,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RDFN. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Redfin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Redfin by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Redfin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Redfin in the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in Redfin in the 4th quarter valued at about $113,000. 83.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RDFN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Redfin from $73.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Redfin from $70.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Redfin from $59.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Redfin in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.20.

In related news, insider Adam Wiener sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.45, for a total value of $2,192,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 308,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,775,207.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.02, for a total transaction of $234,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,839,243.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 77,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,619,755. 8.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Redfin stock opened at $68.86 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.14 and a 200-day moving average of $63.24. Redfin Co. has a 1-year low of $12.95 and a 1-year high of $98.44. The company has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of -137.72 and a beta of 1.96.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. Redfin had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a negative return on equity of 11.80%. The company had revenue of $244.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.11 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Redfin Co. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

About Redfin

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

