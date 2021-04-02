Stifel Financial Corp Sells 20,379 Shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Stifel Financial Corp reduced its position in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) by 44.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 20,379 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $2,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGLD. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Royal Gold during the first quarter valued at about $3,676,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Royal Gold by 4.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 137,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,445,000 after buying an additional 6,231 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Royal Gold by 50.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 55,639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,689,000 after buying an additional 18,642 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Royal Gold by 35.2% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,839,000 after buying an additional 3,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Royal Gold by 5.1% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 109,389 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,145,000 after buying an additional 5,270 shares during the last quarter. 74.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Royal Gold in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $143.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGLD opened at $111.45 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $106.91 and a 200 day moving average of $112.14. The stock has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.68. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.10 and a 12 month high of $147.64. The company has a current ratio of 8.37, a quick ratio of 8.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. Royal Gold had a net margin of 44.76% and a return on equity of 7.56%. The company had revenue of $158.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. Royal Gold’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is presently 48.58%.

In other Royal Gold news, VP Randy Shefman sold 900 shares of Royal Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.19, for a total transaction of $98,271.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,188 shares in the company, valued at $675,667.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

