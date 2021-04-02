Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-three ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $74.45.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SFIX shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $50.00 to $643.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Stitch Fix from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet downgraded shares of Stitch Fix from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Shares of SFIX stock traded down $0.27 on Friday, reaching $49.27. 2,115,733 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,148,252. The company has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.44 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.52 and a 200-day moving average of $54.00. Stitch Fix has a one year low of $11.13 and a one year high of $113.76.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 3.27% and a negative return on equity of 13.58%. The company had revenue of $504.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Stitch Fix will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Scott Darling sold 24,726 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total transaction of $1,483,065.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 88,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,304,571.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mike C. Smith sold 40,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.39, for a total transaction of $2,975,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 87,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,498,412.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 346,595 shares of company stock worth $21,689,795 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 45.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Concorde Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Stitch Fix during the fourth quarter worth about $1,593,000. Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Stitch Fix in the fourth quarter worth about $435,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Stitch Fix by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 54,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,200,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Stitch Fix in the fourth quarter worth about $262,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Stitch Fix in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. 55.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

