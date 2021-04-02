Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP)

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock investors bought 2,873 put options on the company. This is an increase of 743% compared to the average volume of 341 put options.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BXP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Truist Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $109.00 price target on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Boston Properties from $87.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Boston Properties from $87.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Boston Properties from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Boston Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.06.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

In other news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.20, for a total transaction of $526,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,786,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Boston Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Boston Properties by 128.5% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Boston Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Boston Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in Boston Properties by 76.7% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. 86.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BXP stock opened at $104.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a current ratio of 7.03. Boston Properties has a twelve month low of $69.69 and a twelve month high of $110.36. The company has a market capitalization of $16.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29, a PEG ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.24.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $665.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.36 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 35.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Boston Properties will post 6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.92%.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

Featured Story: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.