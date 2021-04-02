Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC)

HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock traders bought 2,276 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,157% compared to the typical daily volume of 181 put options.

In other HollyFrontier news, Director Franklin Myers purchased 3,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.57 per share, for a total transaction of $124,356.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 37,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,410,189.95. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 238.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,420,702 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $191,825,000 after buying an additional 5,230,433 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,064,787 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $130,925,000 after buying an additional 1,655,190 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 119.9% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,343,327 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $60,575,000 after buying an additional 1,277,802 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 98.7% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,196,522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $56,780,000 after buying an additional 1,090,969 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of HollyFrontier during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,952,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HFC traded up $2.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.02. 2,842,670 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,376,057. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.57 and a beta of 1.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.01 and its 200-day moving average is $27.24. HollyFrontier has a one year low of $16.81 and a one year high of $42.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. HollyFrontier had a positive return on equity of 0.93% and a negative net margin of 3.34%. On average, analysts forecast that HollyFrontier will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. HollyFrontier’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

HFC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on HollyFrontier from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised HollyFrontier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 5th. US Capital Advisors lowered HollyFrontier from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on HollyFrontier from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on HollyFrontier from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.71.

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

