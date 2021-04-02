Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Skechers U.S.A. Put Options (NYSE:SKX)

Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 2,769 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 729% compared to the typical daily volume of 334 put options.

In related news, COO David Weinberg sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total transaction of $3,812,000.00. Also, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total value of $5,718,000.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 511,168 shares of company stock worth $19,475,234. Corporate insiders own 28.08% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the 4th quarter worth about $72,512,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the 4th quarter worth about $43,874,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,028,512 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $36,965,000 after purchasing an additional 15,022 shares in the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 50.2% in the 4th quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 743,370 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,717,000 after purchasing an additional 248,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 695,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $24,993,000 after purchasing an additional 67,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SKX. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Skechers U.S.A. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Skechers U.S.A. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.89.

Shares of SKX traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.58. The stock had a trading volume of 2,124,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,541,684. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.71 and its 200 day moving average is $35.35. Skechers U.S.A. has a 12-month low of $21.02 and a 12-month high of $43.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.15 and a beta of 1.26.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The textile maker reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.06). Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 2.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Research analysts forecast that Skechers U.S.A. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The company offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls; men's and women's slip-resistant and safety-toe casuals, boots, hikers, and athletic shoes; and lifestyle apparel for men, women, and kids.

