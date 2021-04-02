Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of PAVmed Call Options (NASDAQ:PAVM)

PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ:PAVM) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Investors bought 8,740 call options on the company. This is an increase of 680% compared to the typical volume of 1,120 call options.

PAVM stock opened at $4.97 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.51. The stock has a market cap of $409.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.54 and a beta of 0.13. PAVmed has a fifty-two week low of $1.63 and a fifty-two week high of $5.63.

PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.06).

PAVM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on PAVmed from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on PAVmed in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company.

In related news, CEO Lishan Aklog acquired 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.31 per share, with a total value of $32,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,105,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,766,485.03. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 21.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in PAVmed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in PAVmed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in PAVmed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PAVmed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in PAVmed by 179.3% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 29,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 18,787 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

About PAVmed

PAVmed Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company's lead product pipeline includes CarpX, a percutaneous device to treat carpal tunnel syndrome; EsoCheck, an non-invasive cell collection device and DNA biomarkers to detect esophageal cancer precursor; PortIO, an implantable intraosseous vascular access device; and DisappEAR, an antimicrobial resorbable ear tube.

