Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of TimkenSteel Call Options (NYSE:TMST)

TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 3,160 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 832% compared to the average volume of 339 call options.

Several research firms have weighed in on TMST. Zacks Investment Research cut TimkenSteel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on TimkenSteel from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.50.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMST. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of TimkenSteel during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in TimkenSteel in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in TimkenSteel by 295.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 8,581 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in TimkenSteel by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 11,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TimkenSteel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

TMST stock opened at $11.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.72. TimkenSteel has a 52-week low of $2.16 and a 52-week high of $12.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $523.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.69.

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.21. TimkenSteel had a negative net margin of 15.79% and a negative return on equity of 13.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TimkenSteel will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TimkenSteel

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products worldwide. The company operates in SBQ Steel Bar, Seamless Mechanical Steel Tubes, and Billets and Value-added Precision Products and Services segments. It offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services.

