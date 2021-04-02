Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI)

Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders bought 4,576 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,511% compared to the average daily volume of 284 call options.

ORI stock opened at $21.90 on Friday. Old Republic International has a 1-year low of $13.08 and a 1-year high of $22.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.41.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.32. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 4.85%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Old Republic International will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. This is an increase from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 8th. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.83%.

In related news, EVP Stephen J. Oberst sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total value of $268,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,010.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Aldo C. Zucaro sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,420,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,400,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 2,102 shares of company stock valued at $41,894 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Old Republic International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Old Republic International by 109.1% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,857 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of Old Republic International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Old Republic International by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in shares of Old Republic International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th.

Old Republic International Company Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

