Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL)

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 1,002 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 648% compared to the typical volume of 134 put options.

SAIL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $53.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Truist lifted their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded SailPoint Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.36.

In other SailPoint Technologies news, General Counsel Christopher Schmitt sold 729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.13, for a total value of $41,647.77. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 40,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,319,249.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Eric Domagalski sold 1,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.65, for a total value of $93,335.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 77,952 shares of company stock valued at $4,592,148. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zacks Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 36,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 575.6% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 10,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 133,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,274,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period.

Shares of SailPoint Technologies stock opened at $52.51 on Friday. SailPoint Technologies has a 52 week low of $13.02 and a 52 week high of $64.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.45. The firm has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of -5,245.75 and a beta of 2.01.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $103.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.69 million. SailPoint Technologies had a positive return on equity of 4.35% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. On average, research analysts expect that SailPoint Technologies will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About SailPoint Technologies

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software and software as a service (SaaS) solutions, which help organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, software bots, and other human and non-human users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

