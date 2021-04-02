Stratec (ETR:SBS) PT Set at €102.00 by Warburg Research

Stratec (ETR:SBS) has been given a €102.00 ($120.00) price target by analysts at Warburg Research in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 9.41% from the stock’s current price.

SBS has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank set a €130.00 ($152.94) target price on shares of Stratec and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €129.00 ($151.76) target price on shares of Stratec and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €151.00 ($177.65) price target on Stratec and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd.

Stratec stock opened at €112.60 ($132.47) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €118.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €121.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.51. Stratec has a 12 month low of €57.30 ($67.41) and a 12 month high of €145.00 ($170.59).

About Stratec

STRATEC SE designs and manufactures automation and instrumentation solutions in the fields of in-vitro diagnostics and life sciences in Germany and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Instrumentation, Diatron, and Smart Consumables. The Instrumentation segment designs and manufactures automated analyzer systems, including service parts and consumables for clinical diagnostics and biotechnology customers.

