Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG) Stock Price Down 2.6%

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) shares dropped 2.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $7.26 and last traded at $7.26. Approximately 7,001 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,336,458 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.45.

SMFG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th.

Get Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.35. The firm has a market cap of $49.43 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The bank reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.05 billion for the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.48% and a net margin of 11.93%. Equities analysts forecast that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 70.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 62,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 25,900 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 85,417 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 7,386 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 39,251 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 3,525 shares during the period. Causeway Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 2,346,565 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,478,000 after purchasing an additional 183,075 shares during the period. Finally, Keel Point LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Company Profile (NYSE:SMFG)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services primarily in Japan. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, International Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit.

Further Reading: What are CEFs?



Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.