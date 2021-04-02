Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Research Coverage Started at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $162.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Sun Communities from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Sunday, March 7th. They set a buy rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set an outperform rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Sun Communities from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sun Communities from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Sun Communities has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $156.71.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

NYSE SUI opened at $152.80 on Tuesday. Sun Communities has a twelve month low of $105.36 and a twelve month high of $157.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 2.94. The stock has a market cap of $16.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.71, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $149.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.81.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.15. Sun Communities had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 4.26%. On average, research analysts forecast that Sun Communities will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This is a positive change from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is currently 67.48%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUI. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Sun Communities by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,248,000 after acquiring an additional 12,047 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Sun Communities by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $945,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. AXA S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 18,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 186,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,156,000 after purchasing an additional 34,221 shares during the period. 85.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

Further Reading: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.