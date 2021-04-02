SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Given “Buy” Rating at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird reissued their buy rating on shares of SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) in a research report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on SunPower in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set an equal weight rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital upped their price objective on SunPower from $16.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on SunPower from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SunPower from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded SunPower from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. SunPower currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.08.

Get SunPower alerts:

Shares of SunPower stock opened at $33.24 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.24. The company has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 89.84 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.46. SunPower has a 52 week low of $4.61 and a 52 week high of $57.52.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.08. SunPower had a negative return on equity of 256.87% and a net margin of 4.05%. The business had revenue of $341.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.63 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SunPower will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SunPower news, EVP Douglas J. Richards sold 53,486 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.98, for a total transaction of $1,710,482.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,343,735.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas H. Werner sold 130,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total value of $4,342,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 408,076 shares in the company, valued at $13,629,738.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 316,336 shares of company stock worth $10,925,717 over the last ninety days. 1.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SunPower during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in SunPower by 73.2% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in SunPower in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in SunPower in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in SunPower in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.92% of the company’s stock.

About SunPower

SunPower Corporation delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through SunPower Energy Services and SunPower Technologies segments. The company provides solar power components, including panels and system components, primarily to dealers, system integrators, and distributors. It also offers commercial rooftop and ground-mounted solar power systems, and residential mounting systems.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for SunPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.