Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Now Covered by Analysts at Susquehanna

Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a positive rating and a $75.00 price target on the energy company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on RUN. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a buy rating and a $116.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Sunrun from $52.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Sunrun from $78.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Truist reduced their target price on shares of Sunrun from $116.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sunrun from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $78.26.

Shares of RUN stock opened at $59.13 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.29 and a 200-day moving average of $66.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Sunrun has a 12-month low of $8.75 and a 12-month high of $100.93. The company has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,478.62 and a beta of 2.32.

In other news, Chairman Edward Harris Fenster sold 21,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total transaction of $1,218,168.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,585,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,174,444.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 2,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.61, for a total transaction of $160,719.87. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 42,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,688,410.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 479,934 shares of company stock valued at $36,505,884. 8.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RUN. FMR LLC increased its position in Sunrun by 232.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,629,547 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,055,698,000 after acquiring an additional 20,720,304 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Sunrun by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,631,994 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,639,588,000 after acquiring an additional 5,448,011 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Sunrun by 1,015.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,813,841 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $333,985,000 after acquiring an additional 4,382,193 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its position in Sunrun by 280.4% during the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,734,295 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $120,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278,389 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Sunrun during the fourth quarter worth about $78,143,000. 85.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sunrun Company Profile

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

