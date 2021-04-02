Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SOAC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SOAC) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 464,400 shares, an increase of 34.1% from the February 28th total of 346,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,270,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SOAC. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $510,000. TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,423,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $161,000. 41.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SOAC opened at $9.94 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.61. Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $12.72.

Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Company Profile

Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

