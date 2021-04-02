SVB Leerink Increases BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) Price Target to $75.00

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) had its target price lifted by SVB Leerink from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on BBIO. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. HC Wainwright upped their price target on BridgeBio Pharma from $64.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on BridgeBio Pharma from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BridgeBio Pharma from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. BridgeBio Pharma has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $73.40.

NASDAQ BBIO opened at $59.36 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 9.85, a quick ratio of 9.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.51. BridgeBio Pharma has a 12-month low of $21.64 and a 12-month high of $73.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.41 and a beta of 0.82.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $0.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.34 million. Equities analysts forecast that BridgeBio Pharma will post -3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BridgeBio Pharma news, Director Randal W. Scott purchased 16,000 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $62.50 per share, with a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,312,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian C. Stephenson purchased 8,000 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $62.50 per share, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 40.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 13,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 110,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,135,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 91,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,542,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 30 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include BBP-265, a small molecule stabilizer of transthyretin, or TTR, that is in an ongoing Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis-cardiomyopathy, or ATTR-CM; BBP-831, a small molecule selective FGFR1-3 inhibitor which is an ongoing Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of achondroplasia in pediatric patients; an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD; and Encaleret, a small molecule antagonist of the calcium sensing receptor, or CaSR, an ongoing phase 2 proof-of-concept clinical trial for Autosomal Dominant Hypocalcemia Type 1, or ADH1.

