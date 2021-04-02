Swingby Hits Market Capitalization of $88.24 Million (SWINGBY)

Swingby (CURRENCY:SWINGBY) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. In the last week, Swingby has traded 37.4% higher against the dollar. Swingby has a market capitalization of $88.24 million and $2.98 million worth of Swingby was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Swingby coin can currently be bought for $0.72 or 0.00001213 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001681 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.93 or 0.00068707 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001028 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.63 or 0.00054770 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.78 or 0.00019769 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $174.91 or 0.00293617 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001681 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00006853 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 790.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00004778 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000389 BTC.

About Swingby

Swingby is a coin. Its genesis date was July 23rd, 2020. Swingby’s total supply is 975,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 122,136,128 coins. The Reddit community for Swingby is https://reddit.com/r/swingbyofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Swingby’s official message board is swingby.network/en/news. Swingby’s official Twitter account is @SwingbyProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Swingby is swingby.network/en.

According to CryptoCompare, “Swingby Labs is a Singapore-based company founded in 2018. A group of cryptocurrency enthusiasts who joined forces to develop solutions to connect Bitcoin with other blockchains. Now, during final preparations for our launch sequence, it is developing a protocol that moves assets quickly between blockchains, named Skybridge, and a few other projects… all using the most cutting-edge technology and research. Swingby is a decentralized proof-of-stake network that uses the latest advancements in cryptography research to allow you to move your tokens onto other chains without a trusted party. Our first launch will bridge Bitcoin to Ethereum. “

Buying and Selling Swingby

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swingby directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swingby should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Swingby using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

