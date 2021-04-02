SWK (NASDAQ:SWKH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

SWK (NASDAQ:SWKH) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.10, Fidelity Earnings reports. SWK had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 26.54%.

Shares of SWK stock opened at $15.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $194.39 million, a PE ratio of 20.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.18. SWK has a 12 month low of $9.90 and a 12 month high of $16.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.29.

Get SWK alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered SWK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Maxim Group started coverage on SWK in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company.

About SWK

SWK Holdings Corporation, a specialized finance company, focuses on the healthcare sector. The company operates through two segments, Finance Receivables and Pharmaceutical Development. It provides customized financing solutions to a range of life science companies, including companies in the biotechnology, medical device, medical diagnostics and related tools, animal health, and pharmaceutical industries, as well as institutions and inventors.

Read More: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for SWK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SWK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.