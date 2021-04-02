Symmetry Partners LLC Acquires 609 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,835 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in American Express by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 20,898 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. bought a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,091,000. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $872,000. Trustco Bank Corp N Y raised its holdings in American Express by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Trustco Bank Corp N Y now owns 10,975 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stansberry Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in American Express by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 52,150 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $6,305,000 after acquiring an additional 2,548 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 32,833 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $4,796,244.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 111,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,250,961.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Anre D. Williams sold 59,352 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total transaction of $8,658,269.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 85,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,475,949.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on AXP. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on American Express from $136.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on American Express from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays raised American Express from an “equal weight” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $114.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on American Express from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised American Express from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.50.

NYSE:AXP opened at $144.57 on Friday. American Express has a 52 week low of $72.61 and a 52 week high of $151.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $139.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.34. The firm has a market cap of $116.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.50. American Express had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Express will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.98%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

