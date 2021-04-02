Symmetry Partners LLC Decreases Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Symmetry Partners LLC cut its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 14.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,816 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 2,944 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in eBay in the fourth quarter worth about $4,106,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in eBay in the fourth quarter worth about $136,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in eBay by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,929 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 338.2% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 31,895 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 24,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 12,448 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares during the last quarter. 90.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EBAY opened at $63.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $42.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.78, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. eBay Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.30 and a 1-year high of $64.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The e-commerce company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. eBay had a net margin of 50.42% and a return on equity of 82.73%. The company’s revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

eBay declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to buy up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a positive change from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.03%.

In related news, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 9,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $542,184.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 122,664 shares in the company, valued at $6,991,848. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Pete Thompson sold 23,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total transaction of $1,351,822.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,354,145.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,855 shares of company stock valued at $2,063,882. 5.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EBAY. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of eBay in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.58.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

