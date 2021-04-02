Symmetry Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Symmetry Partners LLC decreased its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 872 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,049,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,344,000 after purchasing an additional 55,570 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,284,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 66,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth about $333,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 870.7% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 373,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,819,000 after acquiring an additional 334,720 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $58.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.52 billion, a PE ratio of 26.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.05 and a 52-week high of $60.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.81.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.67. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The business had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 51.01%.

In other news, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 26,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.43, for a total transaction of $1,449,362.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,659,806.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 56,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $3,093,432.34. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $707,758.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,258,915 shares of company stock valued at $125,594,725 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.79.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

