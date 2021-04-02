Symmetry Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Pentair were worth $537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PNR. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in Pentair in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Pentair in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Pentair in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Pentair in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Pentair in the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PNR stock opened at $62.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a PE ratio of 29.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.19. Pentair plc has a 52-week low of $26.95 and a 52-week high of $63.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. Pentair had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 11.87%. The company had revenue of $796.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Pentair plc will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. Pentair’s payout ratio is 33.61%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Pentair from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Pentair from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on Pentair from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Pentair from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Pentair presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.29.

About Pentair

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

