Symmetry Partners LLC Increases Holdings in L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB)

Symmetry Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) by 192.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,075 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,562 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in L Brands were worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of L Brands by 81.1% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 172,080 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,399,000 after purchasing an additional 77,050 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $986,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in L Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $304,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in L Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $292,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in L Brands by 94.1% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 20,260 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 9,822 shares during the last quarter. 76.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on L Brands from $64.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on L Brands from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on L Brands from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. TheStreet raised L Brands from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective (up previously from $78.00) on shares of L Brands in a report on Friday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.68.

In related news, insider James L. Bersani sold 11,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total value of $627,676.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 205,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,449,709.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Stuart B. Burgdoerfer sold 75,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total value of $4,138,266.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,537,294.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,137,127 shares of company stock valued at $182,611,443. Corporate insiders own 17.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LB opened at $61.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.23 billion, a PE ratio of -79.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.09. L Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.80 and a 12-month high of $64.12.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 37.40% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that L Brands, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

L Brands Company Profile

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, personal care, and beauty and home fragrance products. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International. Its products include bras and panties, loungewear, athletic attire, shower gels and lotions, aromatherapy, soaps and sanitizers, and body care accessories.

