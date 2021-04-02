Symmetry Partners LLC Sells 811 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Symmetry Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 811 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 96.0% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 24,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,333,000 after buying an additional 11,785 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,992,000. AXA S.A. grew its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 67,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,502,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 836,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,090,000 after buying an additional 35,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $291,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

ABC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upgraded AmerisourceBergen from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Cowen lifted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.67.

Shares of NYSE:ABC opened at $116.89 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.96, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.57. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 12-month low of $80.00 and a 12-month high of $120.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $52.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.49 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a positive return on equity of 65.93% and a negative net margin of 1.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 8.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is 22.28%.

In other news, Director Henry Wadsworth Mcgee III sold 5,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total value of $609,163.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,487 shares in the company, valued at $1,206,249.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John G. Chou sold 6,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.35, for a total value of $701,558.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,441,659.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,141 shares of company stock valued at $6,848,609 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

