Symrise (FRA:SY1) Given a €124.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €124.00 ($145.88) price objective on Symrise (FRA:SY1) in a research report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €101.00 ($118.82) target price on Symrise and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €115.00 ($135.29) target price on Symrise and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Independent Research set a €94.00 ($110.59) target price on Symrise and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €115.00 ($135.29) price target on shares of Symrise and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on shares of Symrise and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €107.80 ($126.82).

Symrise stock opened at €104.75 ($123.24) on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of €100.48 and a 200-day moving average of €106.70. Symrise has a twelve month low of €56.96 ($67.01) and a twelve month high of €73.48 ($86.45).

Symrise Company Profile

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flours, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

