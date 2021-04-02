Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $325.70 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) will report sales of $325.70 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Synaptics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $324.50 million to $327.30 million. Synaptics reported sales of $328.10 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 0.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Synaptics will report full year sales of $1.33 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.35 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Synaptics.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.51. Synaptics had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 21.89%. The firm had revenue of $357.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.68 million.

A number of research firms have commented on SYNA. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Synaptics from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Synaptics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $129.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Synaptics from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.31.

NASDAQ SYNA traded up $2.72 on Friday, reaching $138.14. 374,271 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 556,071. Synaptics has a one year low of $52.32 and a one year high of $144.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 43.30, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

In other Synaptics news, insider Kermit Nolan sold 1,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $104,900.00. Also, SVP John Mcfarland sold 13,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.71, for a total transaction of $1,650,449.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,191,600.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,362 shares of company stock valued at $2,845,668 over the last 90 days. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SYNA. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Synaptics during the third quarter worth about $666,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Synaptics by 69.3% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 49,714 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,998,000 after acquiring an additional 20,352 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Synaptics by 2.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 77,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,200,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Synaptics by 81.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 125,308 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,078,000 after buying an additional 56,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Synaptics by 109.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,673 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 2,445 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers ClearPad, which enables users to interact directly with the display on mobile smartphones, tablets, and automobiles; ClearView products that provide advanced image processing and low power technology for displays on electronic devices, including smartphones and tablets; TouchView products, which integrate touch and display technologies to deliver performance and simplified design; and Natural ID, a fingerprint ID product that is used in automobiles, notebook personal computers (PCs), PC peripherals, and other applications.

