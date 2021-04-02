Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) Insider Michelle Keefe Sells 2,000 Shares

Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) insider Michelle Keefe sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $156,000.00.

Michelle Keefe also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 25th, Michelle Keefe sold 4,000 shares of Syneos Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.68, for a total transaction of $302,720.00.

SYNH opened at $77.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.36 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.00 and a 200 day moving average of $67.59. Syneos Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.92 and a fifty-two week high of $81.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.12. Syneos Health had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 10.02%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SYNH. AJO LP purchased a new position in Syneos Health during the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Syneos Health by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its position in Syneos Health by 92.2% during the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Syneos Health during the third quarter valued at $195,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Syneos Health during the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. 99.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $72.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Syneos Health in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

About Syneos Health

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various services spanning Phases I to IV of clinical development, including full service global studies, as well as individual service offerings, such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

