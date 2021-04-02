Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) Position Lessened by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,465 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.22% of Tabula Rasa HealthCare worth $2,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cutler Group LP lifted its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 296.5% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the 4th quarter worth about $219,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 180.9% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 3,830 shares in the last quarter.

Get Tabula Rasa HealthCare alerts:

NASDAQ:TRHC opened at $46.90 on Friday. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.12 and a 52-week high of $69.31. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.63 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.55 and its 200-day moving average is $42.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative net margin of 19.48% and a negative return on equity of 11.53%. Equities analysts predict that Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Michael Greenhalgh sold 2,568 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.77, for a total transaction of $107,265.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 143,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,973,611.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Calvin H. Knowlton sold 24,000 shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.46, for a total transaction of $1,163,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 865,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,954,826.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,806 shares of company stock valued at $4,996,792 in the last three months. Company insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TRHC shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 15th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target (up from $40.00) on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $54.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.20.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Company Profile

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc provides patient-specific and data-driven technology and solutions in the field of medication safety in the United States. Its proprietary Medication Risk Mitigation Matrix delivers a multi-drug review, which identifies medication-related risks. The company offers EireneRx, a cloud-based medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patients' medication-related information; and MedWise that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing systems.

Read More: Quantitative Easing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.