Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,738,396 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 75,737 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing worth $298,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TSM. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 18.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.75.

Shares of TSM opened at $124.80 on Friday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52 week low of $46.61 and a 52 week high of $142.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $647.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.71, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $123.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.73.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 28.73% and a net margin of 37.94%. The firm had revenue of $12.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.90 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.3527 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.89%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

