Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Shares Sold by Alyeska Investment Group L.P.

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lowered its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 35.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 202,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108,563 shares during the quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned about 0.18% of Take-Two Interactive Software worth $41,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 244.4% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TTWO traded up $3.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $180.15. 1,211,557 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,427,138. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $180.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.09. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.49 and a 1-year high of $214.91. The firm has a market cap of $20.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.62.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.29. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 27.32% and a net margin of 14.10%. The firm had revenue of $814.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.76 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TTWO. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $213.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Take-Two Interactive Software has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.08.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes, content, and virtual currency.

