Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) is Front Row Advisors LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Front Row Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,012 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 420 shares during the period. Target accounts for 2.0% of Front Row Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Front Row Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $3,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 acquired a new position in Target during the 4th quarter valued at about $655,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its position in Target by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 445,976 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $78,728,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. increased its position in Target by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 27,969 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,937,000 after buying an additional 2,260 shares in the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC increased its position in Target by 117.4% during the 4th quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $17,653,000 after buying an additional 54,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in Target during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,177,000. 79.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Target news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 16,894 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total transaction of $3,350,755.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,282 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.45, for a total value of $439,170.90. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,205,699.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,028 shares of company stock worth $4,128,843 in the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TGT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim raised Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Target from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Target from $229.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Target from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.90.

Shares of TGT traded up $2.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $200.72. The company had a trading volume of 2,730,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,074,151. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.59, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $186.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $174.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $90.17 and a 52-week high of $201.96.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.42 billion. Target had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 4.31%. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Target Co. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.57%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

