Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.45 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) will announce earnings per share of ($0.45) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Taysha Gene Therapies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.46) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.44). The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Taysha Gene Therapies will report full-year earnings of ($2.10) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.97) to ($0.87). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($2.53) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.57) to ($1.18). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Taysha Gene Therapies.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.68).

TSHA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Chardan Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TSHA. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies in the fourth quarter worth about $130,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies in the third quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies in the fourth quarter worth about $134,000. 42.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TSHA stock opened at $20.20 on Tuesday. Taysha Gene Therapies has a twelve month low of $18.16 and a twelve month high of $33.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.13.

About Taysha Gene Therapies

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, develops adeno-associated virus based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-103 for the treatment of SLC6A1 haploinsufficiency disorder; and TSHA-104 for the treatment for Surfeit locus 1 deficiency.

