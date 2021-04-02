Tecan Group (OTCMKTS:TCHBF) Rating Increased to Buy at Berenberg Bank

Tecan Group (OTCMKTS:TCHBF) was upgraded by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tecan Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd.

TCHBF opened at $423.41 on Wednesday. Tecan Group has a 1-year low of $302.50 and a 1-year high of $515.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $432.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $466.16.

Tecan Group Company Profile

Tecan Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, production, and distribution of laboratory instruments and solutions in biopharmaceuticals, forensics, and clinical diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Business, Partnering Business, and Corporate.

