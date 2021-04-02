TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) Trading Down 2.8%

TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) shares traded down 2.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $19.07 and last traded at $19.15. 15,698 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,923,885 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.71.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Huber Research cut TEGNA from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price objective on TEGNA from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.08. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.36, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.16. The firm had revenue of $938.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $934.10 million. TEGNA had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 11.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TEGNA Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. This is a boost from TEGNA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. TEGNA’s payout ratio is presently 20.29%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in TEGNA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in TEGNA in the third quarter valued at approximately $118,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in TEGNA by 43.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 3,608 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in TEGNA in the third quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in TEGNA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

TEGNA Company Profile (NYSE:TGNA)

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

