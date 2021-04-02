Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) Rating Lowered to C at TheStreet

Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) was downgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

TRC opened at $16.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $441.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.03 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.36. Tejon Ranch has a 1 year low of $12.48 and a 1 year high of $17.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 4.67 and a quick ratio of 4.35.

Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The real estate development and agribusiness company reported $0.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $9.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.38 million. Tejon Ranch had a return on equity of 2.05% and a net margin of 18.60%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tejon Ranch will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Tejon Ranch by 58.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,185 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 4,132 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in Tejon Ranch by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 117,440 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 9,920 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Tejon Ranch in the 3rd quarter valued at $278,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Tejon Ranch by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 22,502 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 3,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tejon Ranch during the 3rd quarter worth $388,000. Institutional investors own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

About Tejon Ranch

Tejon Ranch Co operates as a diversified real estate development and agribusiness company. It operates through five segments: Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development, Resort/Residential Real Estate Development, Mineral Resources, Farming, and Ranch Operations. The Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development segment engages in the planning and permitting of land for development; construction of infrastructure projects, pre-leased buildings, and buildings to be leased or sold; and sale of land to third parties for their own development.

